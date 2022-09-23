Last week didn't go Auburn's way, but the Tigers are looking to bounce back this week as SEC play begins with Missouri. It's become as important as ever for Bryan Harsin to get back into the win column and here at AuburnSports.com, we're back with another edition of the WAR ROOM presented by Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

FIRST THINGS FIRST Last weekend was massive in recruiting and this weekend will see a lot of visitors as well. Most will be visiting from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., that plays Central High School in Phenix City, Ala., Friday night.



THE ONE, THE ONLY, OFFICIAL VISITOR Ashley Williams Jr. made the commitment to Auburn in early August, a few days after announcing his de-commitment from Nebraska. He'll be making his official visit this weekend. Through three games for Zachary High School, the edge rusher has 12 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and four tackles for loss.

COMMITS ARE COMING The normal group of commits are gonna be in town for the early kickoff, looking to do some recruiting themselves. Jeremiah Cobb, JC Hart, Bradyn Joiner and Adam Hopkins are all expected to attend the game.

OMG! THE IMG ACADEMY! The IMG Academy from Bradenton, Fla., is bringing a whole roster of recruits to visit this weekend. Most members of the 2023 class are already committed elsewhere, but a pair of guys in the class remain uncommitted. Devin Hyatt is set to make a couple visits to Auburn this fall, the first one being this weekend with his teammates. In late October, Hyatt will return to Auburn on an official visit when the Tigers play Arkansas. It's been narrowed down to Auburn, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Hyatt's originally from South Carolina and his brother plays wide receiver at Tennessee, two ties that Auburn will have to overcome if it wants to land Hyatt. Auburn is largely out of contention for Samuel M'Pemba, who named Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Miami as his top schools, with official visits to each scheduled. Georgia is pushing the hardest for him at the moment, and will host him for an official visit Nov. 5, although he could see Auburn a couple times this season. A trip to Georgia for the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry Oct. 8 is not a far-fetched idea.

Several recruits committed elsewhere will also be in attendance. Two guys to keep an eye on will be edge Gabriel Harris and linebacker Phil Picciotti. Harris committed to Georgia in April, but has kept an eye on Auburn. He took an official visit to the Plains in June and will return this weekend. Meanwhile, Auburn was a top school for Picciotti before he committed to Oklahoma on July 4. Auburn was his last stop for official visits, last seeing the Plains June 24.

Three five stars will visit Auburn as well, but don't expect the Tigers to make much headway. Ohio State commit Carnell Tate, and Miami commits Jayden Wayne and Francis Mauigoa will be in attendance, but Auburn was never much in the conversation for the three.

Other visitors committed elsewhere in the 2023 class from the IMG Academy include center Antonio Tripp, offensive guard Knijeah Harris, linebacker Jordan Hall and tight end Riley Williams.

IMG 2024s ATTENDING Auburn will have a chance to get ahead in some 2024's recruitment, as several top guys will visit. Desmond Ricks is the No. 2 player in the nation and released a top 10 schools in early July. Auburn didn't make the cut, but the Tigers will try to get back into his recruitment with a strong impression this weekend. Ernest Willor is climbing up the rankings fast and is in his first season at the IMG Academy. Auburn has yet to offer him, we'll see if that changes this weekend when he visits for the first time. David Stone will also make his first trip to Auburn. Stone has visited Oklahoma the most and has also logged visits to SEC schools like Texas A&M, Kentucky, LSU and Georgia.

Jordon Johnson-Rubell was at Texas last week and will be in Auburn this week. The safety prospect has also shown interest in Oklahoma and TCU. Running back Jerrick Gibson, safety Ellis Robinson and Florida State commit Jordan Pride are other 2024 guys to keep an eye on as their recruitment progresses.

2023 CORNERBACK VISITING Ohio State pulled Cedar Grove, Ga., native Kayin Lee away from his home state school back in late June, as he flipped from Georgia to the Buckeyes. He visited Miami, Nebraska, Oregon, and Mississippi State prior to committing to the Buckeyes, so this weekend will be interesting to see if Auburn has suddenly jumped into his eyesight.

OTHER 2024 VISITORS Malik Blocton returning is a weekly thing, no surprise here. The Pike Road, Ala., native is spending a lot of time on campus this fall watching his brother Marcus Harris compete on the defensive line.

Auburn is one of two offers for offensive lineman Chase Malamala, who visited Auburn back in the summer. His relationship with Will Friend was just taking off the first time he visited and he'll have an opportunity to check back in with Friend in-person this weekend.

Birmingham area native Jordan Ross will make the trip to Auburn, one of a few SEC offers for the 2024 edge. Georgia and Tennessee have also offered him.



There are several guys at the IMG Academy in the 2024 class without offers that are climbing up Auburn's board. Edge Jonathan Echols, wide receiver Brandon Winton and quarterback Jayden Bradford.

EYES ON 25's There are quite a few 2025 recruits that will be visiting, all of which are from the IMG Academy. Donovan Johnson already has an impressive list of over 20 offers, which include several high-profile schools. He's visited South Carolina, Georgia, Florida State and Ohio State previously and will make his first trip to Auburn.

Auburn was one of the first schools to offer linebacker Gavin Nix, who has 11 offers at the moment. Nix camped at Auburn back in the summer, so this weekend will be a chance for him to reunite with linebacker's coach Christian Robinson.

Kaden Strayhorn has ties to Big Ten country, with his dad as a broadcaster for Michigan State. Last week, he visited USC and has previously visited Michigan and Texas.

Texas A&M commit Winston Watkins will be in attendance and with it being early in his recruitment, there is certainly time to change that for Auburn.