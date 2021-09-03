The War Room
A week one game against Akron wouldn't normally draw in a big list of recruits. But, when recruiting was in a dead period for 15 months and players weren't able to visit and talk with coaches at al...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news