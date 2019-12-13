The War Room
AUBURN | Junior college defensive tackle Marquis Burks will be in Auburn this weekend on an official visit.Burks played at Iowa Central Community College the past two years, but is back home now in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news