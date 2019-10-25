The War Room
AUBURN | Auburn’s search for a junior college defensive tackle took a big step forward during the bye week.Rodney Garner on Oct. 12 flew to Kansas and scouted two games. He attended Iowa Central’s ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news