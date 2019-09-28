News More News
Visitors List: Auburn vs. MSU

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

Auburn will not have any official visitors this weekend, but will have dozens of unofficial visitors from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes.

Ten of Auburn’s 19 commitments in the 2020 class are expected to be in attendance Saturday night for the Mississippi State game, as is 2021 QB commitment Aaron McLaughlin.

Class of 2021 five-star DB James Williams will be in Auburn on Saturday.
Class of 2021 five-star DB James Williams will be in Auburn on Saturday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The commitments will be joined by a number of top targets, including recruits committed to other schools. In all, 18 four-star and one five-star are expected to be in Auburn on Saturday.

CLASS OF 2020

CLASS OF 2021

CLASS OF 2022

