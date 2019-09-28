Visitors List: Auburn vs. MSU
Auburn will not have any official visitors this weekend, but will have dozens of unofficial visitors from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes.
Ten of Auburn’s 19 commitments in the 2020 class are expected to be in attendance Saturday night for the Mississippi State game, as is 2021 QB commitment Aaron McLaughlin.
The commitments will be joined by a number of top targets, including recruits committed to other schools. In all, 18 four-star and one five-star are expected to be in Auburn on Saturday.
