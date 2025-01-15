THE RUNDOWN: Episode 665

Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz, Daniel Locke and Jay G. Tate reconvene to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers around the football team's upcoming Junior Day and what could come of that.

Other things were discussed as well, including:

• Which recruit could be the next to commit to Auburn?

• Men's basketball put on a DISPLAY against Mississippi State on Tuesday night!

• Chaney Johnson absolutely balled out in Johni Broome's absence.

• What is it with Chad Baker-Mazara's affinity for off-balance, low-percentage shots? He hits 'em!

• What did that narrow win at South Carolina teach us?

• This upcoming game at Georgia is going to be a fistfight ... proverbially.

• Coach Johnnie needs a taste of success soon. It's been rough of late.

• Baseball is only one month away.

The show ends with a massive delivery of salutations and commendations for the most outstanding contributions on The Bunker, our award-winning message board. A good time was had by all.

