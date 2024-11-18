THE RUNDOWN: Episode 661

Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz, Henry Patton and Jay G. Tate reconvene in the Old Football Complex to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on the football team's upcoming game against the hated Texas A&M Aggies.

The guys worked ardently to make today's show as concise as possible. Topics:

• Auburn beat ULM badly

• Cam Coleman was awesome. Can he catch 8 a game? Should he?

• Jarquez Hunter hit the 1,000-yard milestone. That's big for him.

• Was Payton Thorne solid against ULM? Solid enough?

• Auburn did well on third down in a few different ways.

• Shouldn't the A&M line be more like 8.5 points?

• Auburn flipped one and lost a flip this week.

• Erick Smith committed, but he wasn't a flip.

• Is Isaiah Gibson back in play?

• The Fightin' Pearls crushed Kent State and now have UNA in town.

• Women's hoops is at Oregon on Wednesday night. That's a big one.

• Baseball wrapped up fall ball with its own World Series.

The show ends with a concise supply of salutations, shoutouts and a couple shoutdowns for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

