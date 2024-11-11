THE RUNDOWN: Episode 660

Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene in the Old Football Complex to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on the football team's potential change at quarterback and the men's basketball team's huge win at Houston.

Among specifics discussed:

• Is Payton Thorne actually injured? Does this mean Hank Brown is about to start again?

• Freeze took it easy on Jarquez Hunter during the off week.

• Who is actually calling the (offensive) plays? Does it matter?

• What's up with Alex McPherson?

• Why isn't Freeze more involved with recruiting his own players?

• Miles Kelly sure was good against Vermont!

• Tahaad Pettiford and Johni Broome were unstoppable against Houston.

• What makes Auburn's defense special?

• Saying goodbye to Sonny Smith as a broadcaster really stings.

• Women's basketball landed itself a huge recruit of its own!

The show ends with an nice supply of salutations, shoutouts and a couple shoutdowns for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte, Chapel Hill and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.