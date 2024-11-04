THE RUNDOWN, Episode 659

Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene in the Old Football Complex to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on the Tigers' stinging home loss to Vanderbilt.

Among items discussed:

• The offense sure is a mess.

• How do you give up just 227 yards and lose by double digits at home?

• The situation facing Towns McGough is ... not good. Also not good for Auburn.

• How much of this trouble is on Hugh? How about Payton Thorne?

• WHat needs to happen during this next offseason?

• Give DJ Durkin credit: This defense is balling.

• Where does Auburn stand with DL recruit Joseph Mbatchu?

• Latest on CBs Na'eem Offord and Shamar Arnoux.

• They had a committed OL in for a visit!

• Men's basketball played great against FAU the other night.

• The freshmen sure look good!

• Vermont and Houston are up this week.

