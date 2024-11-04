THE RUNDOWN, Episode 659

in other news
Defense continues strong play
Even in a tough loss to Vanderbilt, Auburn’s defense stood out with its intensity and playmaking.
USC commit returns
USC commit Shamar Arnoux returned to Auburn Saturday for the Vanderbilt game.
Tigers abandon running game in 2nd half
Jarquez Hunter had just 12 carries and only two in the 2nd half of a 17-7 loss to Vanderbilt.
Close but no cigar: the 2024 Auburn football story
Auburn won just about every statistical matchup against Vanderbilt except the scoreboard -- a common theme in 2024
Five-star CB covers latest Auburn visit
Five-star Ohio State cornerback commit Na'eem Offord made a surprise visit to Auburn for the Vanderbilt game.
Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene in the Old Football Complex to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on the Tigers' stinging home loss to Vanderbilt.
Among items discussed:
• The offense sure is a mess.
• How do you give up just 227 yards and lose by double digits at home?
• The situation facing Towns McGough is ... not good. Also not good for Auburn.
• How much of this trouble is on Hugh? How about Payton Thorne?
• WHat needs to happen during this next offseason?
• Give DJ Durkin credit: This defense is balling.
• Where does Auburn stand with DL recruit Joseph Mbatchu?
• Latest on CBs Na'eem Offord and Shamar Arnoux.
• They had a committed OL in for a visit!
• Men's basketball played great against FAU the other night.
• The freshmen sure look good!
• Vermont and Houston are up this week.
The show ends with an ample supply of salutations, shoutouts and a couple shoutdowns for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!
The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte, Chapel Hill and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.
