THE RUNDOWN, Episode 655

Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene in the Old Football Complex to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on the Tigers' loss at Georgia. That is the team's fourth in six games this season.

The discussion includes:

• Payton Thorne played reasonably well.

• Auburn didn't turn the ball over.

• What in the world happened on that 4th-and-1 at the top of the 4th quarter?

• Auburn's run game is working. Why isn't Hugh Freeze using it more?

• Does Freeze understand just how bad this situation has become?

• With Vanderbilt getting the win over Alabama, where can Auburn get wins on this remaining schedule?

• Deuce Knight finally flipped! What does this mean for the rest of this (relatively full) class?

• Kail Ellis is now a Class of 2025 recruit.

The show ends with a considerable supply of salutations, shoutouts and a couple shoutdowns for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

