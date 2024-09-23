PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

THE RUNDOWN, Episode 653

Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports
Publisher
@JayGTate
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.
PGlmcmFtZSB0aXRsZT0iRW1iZWQgUGxheWVyIiBzdHlsZT0iYm9yZGVyOiBu b25lOyIgc3JjPSIvL3BsYXkubGlic3luLmNvbS9lbWJlZC9lcGlzb2RlL2lk LzMzMTc2ODYyL2hlaWdodC8xOTIvdGhlbWUvbW9kZXJuL3NpemUvbGFyZ2Uv dGh1bWJuYWlsL3llcy9jdXN0b20tY29sb3IvODdBOTNBL3RpbWUtc3RhcnQv MDA6MDA6MDAvcGxheWxpc3QtaGVpZ2h0LzIwMC9kaXJlY3Rpb24vYmFja3dh cmQiIGhlaWdodD0iMTkyIiB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgc2Nyb2xsaW5nPSJubyIg YWxsb3dmdWxsc2NyZWVuPSIiIHdlYmtpdGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0idHJ1 ZSIgbW96YWxsb3dmdWxsc2NyZWVuPSJ0cnVlIiBvYWxsb3dmdWxsc2NyZWVu PSJ0cnVlIiBtc2FsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0idHJ1ZSI+PC9pZnJhbWU+Cjxi cj4KCg==

Bryan Matthews, Henry Patton, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene in the Old Football Complex to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on the Tigers' loss against Arkansas and all the consternation that goes with it.

That includes:

• Hank Brown bottomed out. That was fast.

• Payton Thorne was decent in relief.

• What in the world is going on with 3rd-and-long?

• What's going on with Keionte Scott?

• How bad do we ALL feel about Champ Anthony's situation?

• Why is Hugh Freeze having all this trouble right now? His team is listless.

• Does it all really come down to one decision made in December or January?

• Do we still feel fairly confident in Auburn's chances with Deuce Knight?

• Bruce Pearl had some studs in for the weekend per usual.

• And more ...

The show ends with a nice supply of salutations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte, Chapel Hill and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.

