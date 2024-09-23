Bryan Matthews, Henry Patton, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene in the Old Football Complex to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on the Tigers' loss against Arkansas and all the consternation that goes with it.

That includes:

• Hank Brown bottomed out. That was fast.

• Payton Thorne was decent in relief.

• What in the world is going on with 3rd-and-long?

• What's going on with Keionte Scott?

• How bad do we ALL feel about Champ Anthony's situation?

• Why is Hugh Freeze having all this trouble right now? His team is listless.

• Does it all really come down to one decision made in December or January?

• Do we still feel fairly confident in Auburn's chances with Deuce Knight?

• Bruce Pearl had some studs in for the weekend per usual.

• And more ...

The show ends with a nice supply of salutations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

