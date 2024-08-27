Bryan Matthews, Henry Patton, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene at VooDoo Wing Company discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on the depth chart heading into the Alabama A&M game.

Is Percy Lewis part of the problem or part of the solution along the offensive front? Is the staff reluctant to made Caleb Wooden their ride-or-die guy at safety? What about DJ Durkin naming 37 defensive starters?

The guys then delve into their season predictions. Six wins? Seven wins? Eight? More?

Caleb then jumps in to discuss the Tigers' newest commit, DE Nate Marshall from Illinois, who was a FLIPPER from Michigan. How did this one go down? And who could be next? Caleb will have his eyes on two guys this weekend.

The show ends with a fanciful supply of salutations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.