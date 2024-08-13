Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Henry Patton, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene in the Rane Room to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on the BIG (WEEKEND) SCRIMMAGE and the Tigers' second week of fall camp.

The offense was just so-so in the scrimmage. Is that a big deal? Not really. Plus, the young wideouts really were terrific and the defense, well, it played well — at least the first- and second-team guys — from start to finish.

All in all, that's what you'd expect at this stage.

We're starting to get a picture of which "new" players are in the mix for increased roles this season — Antonio Kite, Malik Blocton, Perry Thompson, Cam Coleman. Also, the competition behind Payton Thorne seems a little closer than expected.

Caleb breaks down the latest with Mississippi quarterback Deuce Knight and a few other Magnolia State prospects who are tight with Knight. Dominoes falling? Possibly.

The show ends with a Santa bag chock full o'salutations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.