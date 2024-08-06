Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Henry Patton, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene at VooDoo Wing Company in Auburn to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on the FIRST WEEK OF (FALL) PRACTICE.

It's early. They're not even in full pads yet. Still, it's becoming clear that the freshman wideouts are a special group and that a somewhat forgotten interior OL is making a bit of a splash so far.

Bottom line: Is this all going to help Payton Thorne be better this season? Or will he be best?

The staff deliberates these questions.

Auburn added three more commits since our last show. Caleb is here to get you up to date on those happenings while also getting folks prepared for potential flips from Deuce Knight (Notre Dame) and Na'eem Offord (Ohio State) in the coming days or weeks.

The 2025 and '26 classes are getting really, really nasty.

B-Matt provides a baseball update late followed by some hoops talk. Bruce Pearl's schedule this season will be GRUELING — even if his team really is as good as it seems.

The show ends with a massive chunk of salutations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

