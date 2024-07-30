Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene at VooDoo Wing Company in Auburn to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on BIG CAT WEEKEND.

Or should we call it THE BIGGEST CAT WEEKEND?

Auburn used its premier recruiting event of the year to land EIGHT commits — including a number of four-star players on the precipice of a jump to five-star status. There was a little bit of everything: Two Alabama flips, a franchise safety, a franchise cornerback, two outstanding young edge defenders plus a linebacker and a punter.

Hugh Freeze is FILLIN' UP THE GROCERY BAG. Metaphrorically, of course.

The guys then take a look at who could be next. That group includes an outstanding defensive end making his pick later this week plus a pair of players on the OFFICIAL B-Matt "Flip Watch." So exciting.

The show ends with a concise supply of salutations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

