Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Henry Patton, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene at VooDoo to discuss important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which centers around John Cohen's decision to build a 70% side replica of Big Vision in the north end zone of Jordan-Hare.

Why? We don't really know. We have questions.

The guys also review Hugh Freeze's choices for player reps at Media Days. Also, what will reporters be asking the Tigers during their trip to Dallas next week? It's relatively easy to predict. So we did.

Caleb breaks down a fine week of recruiting (two commitments) after a tough week in late June. A pair of important targets will be making decisions before long. Who? He will tell you!

What's going on with JuJu Lewis? Is he off the board? Not entirely, but we think the five-star's window of opportunity at Auburn may have passed. How can that happen? We explain.

The show ends with a glamorous grouping of salutations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

