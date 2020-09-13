AuburnSports - The next three after the big three

Fortunately the Tigers have recruited well at the position, and there are three more wideouts stepping up during preseason practice in junior Shedrick Jackson and true freshmen Ze’Vian Capers and Kobe Hudson.

Auburn’s got three talented and experienced wide receivers, but is going to need more if first-year offensive coordinator Chad Morris is going to upgrade the passing attack and build the offense around sophomore quarterback Bo Nix.

AUBURN | Seth Williams is a future NFL player. Both Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove may be too.

Jackson has been used primarily as a blocking wide receiver during his first two seasons, totaling four receptions for 46 yards. That’s appears set to change in a big way this fall.

“Shedrick Jackson is a guy that’s really coming along,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He came off the end of last year and is just a really confident guy who is having a really good camp.”

Capers has been one of the freshmen standouts throughout camp and is on track to be a key part of the playing rotation.

“Capers is coming on. He’s gotten a lot of opportunities,” Malzahn said. “He’s one of those guys that Coach (Kodi) Burns is throwing him in with the 1s some. And he’s a guy that has playmaking ability. I think he’s learning every day, and I think he’s responded well. He’s just trying to get used to the college game.

“You’ve got to understand -- I don’t care if it’s any freshman, offense or defense -- there’s adjustment of the college game from high school. Just the consistency and everything that goes with that, the physical part of the game. I think he’s responded well. I think he’s a guy that, if you asked me today, will definitely have a chance to help us this season.”

Hudson, who was a receiver his first two seasons of high school before switching to quarterback as a junior and senior, has quickly made the transition back to full-time wideout.

“Kobe Hudson’s another young guy who’s been thrown into the mix, and he’s getting some reps with the ones sometimes, too,” Malzahn said. “Coach Burns feels like he’s got quality depth there and he’s trying to get those young guys as many reps as they can.”

No. 8 Auburn opens the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.