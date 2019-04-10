“It’s just my time now,” Britt said. “Deshaun had a lot of great leadership. But I believe I was really born with leadership mentality. I really, truly believe that. I think God gave me that gift. I try to make sure that it’s seen.”

He finished his career with 266 tackles including 29.0 tackles-for-loss, and leaves a big void at the heart of AU’s defense. A void that K.J. Britt, Auburn’s new man in the middle, is ready to step right into.

AUBURN | For three years Deshaun Davis was the center of Auburn’s defense, barking out calls and delivering big hits as the starting middle linebacker.

It’s definitely been seen. Britt, a junior, has been the leader of a group of young linebackers that have stepped up this spring with the graduation of Davis, Darrell Williams and Montavious Atkinson.

“K.J. Britt's leading that group, kind of taking over that Deshaun Davis role,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He's real good with communication. He's a natural leader. Overall, those guys are flying around.”

Britt has played in 27 games as a backup the past two seasons. He’s been a mainstay on the first-team this spring and is on track to start his first-career game in the opener against Oregon.

But Britt’s not ready to say he’s won a starting job, not even close.

“I’m hungry, man. I don’t know I’m the guy. I don’t know nothing. I’m just playing,” he said. “I can’t get caught up with the media. I’ve just got to play, strap it up like the next man.

“Somebody is always doing something to out-do me. I’m always trying to take the next step. I’m hungry to get better. I’m not just trying to stay here, I’m trying to maximize my potential.”

Auburn will wrap of spring practice with workouts Wednesday and Friday, and the A-Day game Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.