“I think he is ready for the moment. He will be more involved this second half of the season, for sure,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

But D.J. Williams has an opportunity to show everyone what he’s made of this Saturday at Arkansas. The true freshman is expected to be a key part of Auburn’s running back rotation in its first game without injured starter JaTarvious Whitlow.

AUBURN | He’s impressed his coaches and teammates in practice. He gave a glimpse of his ability against Mississippi State three weeks ago.

Williams, who rushed for 32 yards on seven carries in mop-up duty against the Bulldogs, has been slowed by a couple of injuries that have curtailed his development since he arrived in January.

He was on the fast track in the spring and the leading ball carrier in the A-Day game with 57 yards on 11 carries.

“He has got natural instincts,” Malzahn said. “Very rarely do you have to tell him to slow down or do this or that. He has got natural instincts when he has the ball in his hands.”

Williams showed off those natural instincts during a spectacular senior season at Sebring (Fla.) High School that saw him account for 2,505 yards and 34 touchdowns passing and rushing as the team’s starting quarterback.

He had originally committed to Appalachian State over the summer before his recruitment took off midway through his senior season. An Auburn offer was quickly followed by offers from Georgia, Clemson, Michigan, Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Miami.

“Somebody showed me his highlight film and it took probably five plays to figure out like that guy’s a real player. Then everybody in the country offered him after that,” Malzahn said. “He’s got a skill set and this spring he confirmed that. Just feeling more comfortable.

“He got hurt, had shoulder surgery after spring and then he had a little groin issue earlier, where I think he would probably be in a better spot than his first opportunity probably. We’ve got confidence in him. He’s a talented young man.”

Several other tailbacks should see action against the Razorbacks. Senior Kam Martin is expected to start. Sophomore Shaun Shivers, junior Malik Miller and redshirt freshman Harold Joiner are expected to have a role.

But it’s Williams that has the most potential for a breakout game.

“D.J. is very talented — a very talented guy,” Miller said. “He’s going to get more experience and more carries as the season goes on, and he’s only going to get better.”

Kickoff at Razorback Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.