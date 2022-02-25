The final push

AUBURN | It’s set to be a showdown Saturday in the SEC as the top four teams face off with just three regular season games remaining. No. 3 Auburn plays at No. 17 Tennessee while No. 6 Kentucky plays at No. 18 Arkansas. The Tigers enter the weekend in first place with a one-game lead over the Wildcats and two-game lead over both the Volunteers and Razorbacks.

Pearl has led Auburn to 25 or more wins in four of the last five years. (Sean Rayford/AP)

Auburn has lost two consecutive road games but is coming off a 77-64 home win over Ole Miss Wednesday night. “We are getting really close to March, and we've got a long way to go as far as starting to play better,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “We're not where we want to be. The good news is that there's some room to get better.” If the Tigers lose in Knoxville Saturday or stumble down the stretch, Pearl won’t blame fatigue for their issues. Every team in the conference is in the same position and AU’s has one of the league’s deepest rosters.

TOP FOUR IN SEC STANDINGS REMAINING GAMES 1. Auburn 13-2 @UT, @MSU, USC 2. Kentucky 12-3 @ARK, OM, @UF 3. Arkansas 11-4 UK, LSU, @UT 3. Tennessee 11-4 AU, @UGA, ARK