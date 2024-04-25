"Whoever pulls it, I’m blessed. Any opportunity, any team that take their chances on me, I’m thankful for it. They’re getting a competitor,” said cornerback D.J. James, who could be the highest-drafted AU player.

There may not be a player selected in Friday’s second or third round either. But a handful of former Tigers are expecting to be drafted this weekend and it will be a special moment regardless of when or where.

AUBURN | Auburn won’t have a player selected in Thursday night’s first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Man, this is something I’ve been waiting on my whole life, been dreaming on my whole life. It’s going to be a true blessing. I’ll be so happy. Tears of joy, really.”

James is one of three defensive backs that are projected as draft picks along with cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and safety Jaylin Simpson.

James, Pritchett, Simpson and safety Zion Puckett, who could be drafted or sign a free agent contract, combined to play in 171 career games at Auburn.

“I bleed orange and blue,” said Simpson. “What we tried to do is pass what we learned while we were here onto the other guys that are going to be playing next season and the season after that. We’ll just live through them while they play next season.

“It’s been a long journey but blessed and wouldn’t change it for nothing.”

Other potential draft picks or free agent signees include defensive linemen Marcus Harris, Justin Rogers, Mosiah Nasili-Kite and Elijah McAllister, and offensive linemen Avery Jones, Kam Stutts and Gunner Britton.

“It’s meant the most just growing up wanting to play here in this stadium and this environment. Just coming here, they took me in as family since day one. It’s been amazing,” said Harris.

Most of Auburn’s player plan to be at home surrounded by family and friends waiting on that life-changing phone call.

“One of the biggest moments of my life. I’ve been here in Auburn for the past five years having a lot of big moments for myself, but they get to enjoy this moment with me,” said Simpson.

“Whoever wanna come get the kid, they’re going to get a winner, a true competitor. Just come get me, man. I’m a baller. Let’s do it.”

The first round begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT, the second and third rounds will begin Friday at 7 p.m., and rounds 4-7 will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. It will air on on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.