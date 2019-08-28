Travis Williams rarely minces words.

Whether it's Zakoby McClain's label of "a rolling ball of butcher knives" or Owen Pappoe's of "a natural freak," Auburn's sixth-year linebackers coach always knows how to brag on the talent, athleticism and drive of his players in his own way.

Technically, Williams has a new face in his linebackers room: Nick Coe, who was listed as a starter at outside linebacker — a new position on Auburn's depth chart — in the first release of the Tigers' starting lineups Tuesday afternoon.

Williams popped his head in the media room after depth charts were divvied out. He was asked about his new "linebacker."

He boomed a laugh before responding: "Y'all aren't ready. That man Nick — that's, like, a hybrid dinosaur right there."

While Coe likely won't be standing up at linebacker, dropping back to cover shallow receiver routes at 6-foot-5 and 291 pounds, the plan has always been for Auburn to utilize his versatile skill set across the field in 2019.

During media viewing windows of Auburn's 2019 fall camp, Coe worked at defensive end, defensive tackle and buck. That was expected, seeing as Auburn is replacing four-year starter Dontavius Russell at defensive tackle beside Derrick Brown.

Junior Tyrone Truesdell, who was listed as the starter opposite Brown on the depth chart, most closely represents Russell’s run-stuffing ability. But Coe’s pass-rushing prowess, combined with his length and speed when attacking skill players barreling toward him, make him invaluable to Auburn.

“Nick is going to move around. Nick is a starter,” Gus Malzahn said. “With different personnel groupings they give us, he’ll move around. He gives us a lot of flexibility. He can play outside, he can play inside, he can play off the ball. He’s a very versatile player that gives our defense a lot of flexibility.”