AUBURN | The votes from our subscribers and moderators are in and we begin our Top 20 with Auburn’s lone returning starter on the offensive line.

Nick Brahms is the anchor of Auburn’s rebuilding offensive line and the only lineman on the roster with an SEC start under his belt.

The fourth-year junior has started 10 games at center over the past two seasons including the final five of last season. He’s played in 17 total games at center and spent a portion if his redshirt season in 2017 working at guard.

Brahms will be tasked this fall of stepping into a leadership role while he also learns an upgraded offense from first-year coordinator Chad Morris and adjusts to the coaching style of first-year offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr.

That’s a lot but Brahms should be well equipped to handle it. The aviation management major, who has already accepted a qualified job offer from Delta, has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll his first three years at Auburn.

WHY No. 14 (BMatt): Brahms had to overcome some injuries so we haven’t seen him at his best yet. The starting experience he’s gained over the last couple of seasons should allow him to step up and be Auburn’s best offensive lineman in 2020. The offensive line is a development position and Brahms is coming into this season ready to peak.

I also like that Brahms appears to have some natural leadership skills and should be able to quickly pick up any changes or additions to the offensive line from Morris or Bicknell and pass it along to his teammates.