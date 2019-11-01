Anthony Schwartz, the Auburn wideout who moonlights as an Olympic-level sprinter, may be the fastest player in college football. The Tigers know how fast he is. So do opponents. With that in mind, Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham have been working to find "new" (to Auburn) ways to get the ball in Schwartz's hands.

One of those "new" (to Auburn) ideas was unveiled in Baton Rouge last weekend. The basic idea behind here is this: Schwartz lines up opposite three receivers, drags across the formation, catches the ball behind the line of scrimmage at full speed and then turns it upfield for yardage. If Schwartz catches the ball behind or very near the line of scrimmage, wideouts are allowed to block downfield at all times. If the pass is caught well ahead of the line of scrimmage, several receivers will be penalized. Here's how it looks on paper:

The key block here comes from the "3" man, who must diagnose the defense and judge which defender is most likely to impede Schwartz's progress. The "3" man then must block that defender assuredly. The "5" man also has some work to do, but his blocking assignment probably will be easier — both in size and positioning.

Here's how this call unfolded in real time:

FIRST CLIP: It's 3rd-and-14 against a vacated middle third. Schwartz moves freely, gets the ball cleanly, gets a pair of great downfield blocks and converts the first down. SECOND CLIP: John Samuel Shenker, who had a great block in the first clip, blocks the wrong player. He did block a guy. That's good. It just happened to be a defender who wasn't an immediate threat to Schwartz's route. As a result, Nix can't get the throw off safely and is forced to scramble. THIRD CLIP: It's Jay Jay Wilson in the slot this time and he does a great job — the graduate transfer actually affects two defenders while clearing space for Schwartz to get across the formation cleanly. Keep in mind that Wilson is able to directly block defenders only because this pass is caught near the line of scrimmage. Also keep in mind that this play has room for expansion. The "9" receiver can become a target. The "3" man can fake his stalk block and instead get vertical for a big gainer. There are many possibilities.