in other news
Crawford effort igniting Tigers' D
Crawford was vital in Auburn's defensive effort in the win against Kentucky.
• Brian Stultz
THE RUNDOWN, Episode 658
The Guys are back to review the UK game, ponder what's to come with the Fightin' Pearls and the Vandy game ...
• Jay G. Tate
Strong performance upfront
Auburn’s offensive line had its best performance of the season in a 24-10 win at Kentucky.
• Bryan Matthews
Fielding the future: Offense '26
Forming a starting lineup on offense with Auburn targets in the 2026 class.
• Caleb Jones
TIGER TALK REVIEW: Vanderbilt Week '24
A review of Hugh Freeze's appearance on Tiger Talk on Monday previewing the Tigers' home date against the Commodores.
• Jay G. Tate
THE CAMERA EYE: Surge of synergy
