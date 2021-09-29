THE CAMERA EYE: Panic at the RPO
Auburn's defense has struggled a bit in recent games against both Penn State and Georgia State.Much of the discussion has surrounded defensive coordinator Derek Mason's affinity for zone coverages ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news