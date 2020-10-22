THE CAMERA EYE: Intuitive counter
It's clear to even casual observers that Auburn has a budding star in tailback Tank Bigsby.With that said, offensive coordinator Chad Morris still is learning how best to use him — and the various ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news