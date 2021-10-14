THE CAMERA EYE: High ball, corner pocket
Auburn's offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo, cooked up a few filthy calls against Georgia that had been brewing for weeks based on what the Tigers put on film against both LSU and Penn State.Bobo has...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news