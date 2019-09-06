THE CAMERA EYE: Double trouble
Gus Malzahn has a number of foundational runs plays that always are near the front of his playbook: Inside zone ("Indy"), various powers ("Patriot"), counters and sweeps.They're his favorites becau...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news