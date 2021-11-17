THE CAMERA EYE: By the numbers
Football strategy, for the most part, is a cyclical regurgitation of previous concepts fashioned in slightly new ways to create advantages.Let's be real about that.The counter, power and waggle hav...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news