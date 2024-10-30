Advertisement
in other news
STULTZ: Pavia has kryptonite-like hold over state
The quarterback has taken undermanned teams and defeated Auburn and Alabama in past two season.
• Brian Stultz
VIDEO: Freeze Press Conference
Hugh Freeze discussed a bunch of stuff on Monday — including his frustration with special teams and Diego Pavia.
• Jay G. Tate
BMatt's Monday musings
The unwavering support of Auburn fans paid off in Lexington, and I was a highwayman.
• Bryan Matthews
Notebook: Auburn versus Furman - exhibition
Notebook from Auburn's 83-62 win over Furman
• Henry Patton
Tigers' D finishes
The Tigers allowed a mere 224 yards and 10 points, coming up with big stops along the way.
• Brian Stultz
in other news
STULTZ: Pavia has kryptonite-like hold over state
The quarterback has taken undermanned teams and defeated Auburn and Alabama in past two season.
• Brian Stultz
VIDEO: Freeze Press Conference
Hugh Freeze discussed a bunch of stuff on Monday — including his frustration with special teams and Diego Pavia.
• Jay G. Tate
BMatt's Monday musings
The unwavering support of Auburn fans paid off in Lexington, and I was a highwayman.
• Bryan Matthews
THE CAMERA EYE: 'Ace' in the hole
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Auburn
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WDE
- DUAL
- RB
- CB
- S
- ILB
- S
- ATH
- DT
- WDE
Advertisement
Advertisement