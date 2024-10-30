Advertisement

STULTZ: Pavia has kryptonite-like hold over state

STULTZ: Pavia has kryptonite-like hold over state

The quarterback has taken undermanned teams and defeated Auburn and Alabama in past two season.

 • Brian Stultz
VIDEO: Freeze Press Conference

VIDEO: Freeze Press Conference

Hugh Freeze discussed a bunch of stuff on Monday — including his frustration with special teams and Diego Pavia.

Video content
 • Jay G. Tate
BMatt's Monday musings

BMatt's Monday musings

The unwavering support of Auburn fans paid off in Lexington, and I was a highwayman.

 • Bryan Matthews
Notebook: Auburn versus Furman - exhibition

Notebook: Auburn versus Furman - exhibition

Notebook from Auburn's 83-62 win over Furman

 • Henry Patton
Tigers' D finishes

Tigers' D finishes

The Tigers allowed a mere 224 yards and 10 points, coming up with big stops along the way.

 • Brian Stultz

Published Oct 30, 2024
THE CAMERA EYE: 'Ace' in the hole
Jay G. Tate  •  AuburnSports
