Football is a very scripted sport and involves 11 players per side, which can make it a complicated game to play. And to understand. Yet some elements of the game remain quite simple. Each player has a job. If each player manages his job adroitly, well, good things happen. Or as New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick explains: “For a team to accomplish their goal, everybody’s got to give up a little bit of their individuality."

So this leads us to Arkansas' second play of the game last week. The Razorbacks came into the game knowing they were severely out-manned along the offensive front. Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson have undermined every line they've faced this season — at least to some degree — and Arkansas coach Chad Morris was rightly concerned about how those two would affect his team's attack. One of Morris' ideas was to leave the defensive end unblocked and use slight of hand to mitigate his effectiveness. This is the schematic implementation of that idea:





The Razorbacks decide they'd like to mess with Auburn's defensive assignments by deploying in an "end over" formation — meaning two wideouts against the line of scrimmage to the same side — which allows the single back-side receiver to motion before the snap. It's window dressing. It's unusual window dressing, too. The general plan here is to suck the play-side DE inside (shaded in red above) and then pitch the ball quickly beyond him — thereby leaving him trailing the play and unable to help in pursuit. The play-side OT bypasses the DE and extends to the first LB he encounters. The H/TE arcs out to catch the first threat outside of the LB, which is S Jeremiah Dinson in this case. If everybody blocks this as designed, it's going to gain yardage. Let's see what happened in real time:

The back-side motion actually draws Dinson closer to the line of scrimmage, which gives him a better chance to affect things since he's closer to the action. The play-side DE actually is Derrick Brown here. He isn't at all worried about that jet sweep and instead executes this just as assistant coach Rodney Garner taught him — shoulders square to the line of scrimmage, shuffle feet, head up. He diagnoses this play very quickly. Still, that's not enough to clinch a defensive victory. Dinson drives downhill and wide as soon as the ball is pitched. He bends his pursuit angle to collide with the H/TE with his inside shoulder, which allows him to maintain outside leverage — knowing that he'll have run support inside. Dinson wins his block. Credit also to play-side CB Javaris Davis, who fights though his block to maintain outside leverage as well. Davis either won his block or perhaps battled to a draw. He was effective, regardless. This is great attention to "run-force" by both of those defensive backs. And here comes 315-pound Brown pursuing laterally without a single wasted step. He actually was the first man to hit the RB, which is a testament to his other-worldly athletic ability and some really tough, smart play from Dinson and Davis. This is what happens when every defender takes it upon himself to handle his job.

