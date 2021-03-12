AuburnSports - The Bull is back

AUBURN | Auburn will have its Bull back on the mound Friday. Senior Cody Greenhill, who missed last weekend’s start with a foot injury, will start the opening game against Little Rock at Plainsman Park. “It’s good to see Cody back out there,” said pitching coach Tim Hudson. “We threw a bullpen with him (Wednesday) and it seemed like he’s back chomping at the bit ready to go. He may not be on a full work load like he had been. He may be on a little bit of a pitch count. If he can get us in the fourth or fifth inning, that would be a tremendous for us.”

Greenhill has pitched in 55 career games at Auburn. (Round Rock Classic)

Greenhill, who moved from closer to starter for this season, held Oklahoma to three hits with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings before leaving with the injury. Auburn led 3-0 at the time, but the runner Greenhill left on base in the fifth scored and the Sooners wound up rallying for a 4-3 win in 10 innings. "I think he was just starting to hit his stride a little bit and getting his pitch count up pretty good when he hurt his foot in Texas,” Hudson said. “We felt like he was about to start taking off for us.” Getting Greenhill back on the mound means more to the team than just his strikeouts. Greenhill brings a mentality and leadership that is perfect to start off a series on a Friday night. “He’s a pro. He’s work ethic is really good,” Hudson said. “He knows exactly what it takes for him to be ready. There’s not many guys around in this conference that’s tougher than him both mentally and physically. He’s kind of an old school throwback guy and a great leader of this team.” Senior Jack Owen (dislocated finger) and junior Richard Fitts, who began the season as the Saturday starter are getting closer to returning too, which will give Hudson some tough decisions to make going into next weekend’s SEC opener at No. 4 Ole Miss.

PITCHING MATCHUPS AUBURN LITTLE ROCK FRI Sr. RHP Cody Greenhill (1-0, 2.89) Sr. RHP Aaron Funk (0-1, 5.68) SAT So. RHP Mason Barnett (1-0, 0.84) Sr. RHP Hayden Arnold (1-1, 8.49) SUN So. RHP Trace Bright (2-0, 1.12) Jr. LHP Jack DeCooman (0-1, 4.15)