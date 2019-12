We spent almost TWO HOURS talking about Auburn football, the bowl game, the upcoming EARLY SIGNING DAY and the basketball team's chances in the SEC this season. We had Bryan Matthews on to talk about Gus Malzahn's first bowl press conference. We had Jeffrey Lee on to talk recruiting. And we took calls from several esteemed AuburnSports.com members like RUXPIN, POWERMAN, AUBURNALUMNI, SCOOTIN NEWTON and more. Please enjoy.