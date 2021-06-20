Texas WR Jay Fair visits Auburn, decision soon

Wide receiver Jay Fair will make a commitment soon, and Auburn had the final chance to sway him. Fair, from Rockwall-Heath in Rockwall, Texas, took an official visit to Auburn over the weekend and will announce in July a decision between Auburn, Florida and TCU. Fair already has visited both Florida and TCU. “(Auburn) was probably one of the best visits I’ve had,” Fair said. “This was also my last visit so it was a good way to close everything out. It was pretty good. I enjoyed it.”

Fair arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday. It was his first chance to develop in-person relationships with the new Auburn staff. “I’m used to doing all the Zooms, so getting a feel for the coaches in person was pretty cool,” Fair said. “They are a very close staff. Their relationships and development, I really feel like they’re in for a change this year as far as their offense goes. They believe in it just as well as I believe in them.”