Texas WR commits to AU

Fair in June took an official visit to each of his three finalists, the last being to Auburn June 18-20. It was then that he finally met wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and first-year coach Bryan Harsin.

Fair, from Rockwall-Heath, announced his decision on Twitter. He chose Auburn over TCU and Florida.

“Getting a feel for the coaches in person was pretty cool,” Fair said. “They are a very close staff. Their relationships and development, I really feel like they’re in for a change this year as far as their offense goes. They believe in it just as well as I believe in them.”

Fair will team with his cousin at Auburn, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Daniel Foster-Allen.

“(Foster-Allen) told me that he really likes it there and that the new staff is trying to turn things around,” Fair said. “I can see it. I really think what they are doing down there is good for the program.”

Fair is Auburn’s sixth commitment in the 2022 class and first wide receiver.

As a junior, Fair had 73 receptions for 1,303 yards (17.8 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. He also averaged 39 yards on three kickoff returns.

Rivals ranks Fair, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, the No. 83 wide receiver in the 2022 class and No. 86 overall recruit in Texas.





