Texas WR commits to AU
Texas wide receiver Jay Fair has committed to Auburn.
Fair, from Rockwall-Heath, announced his decision on Twitter. He chose Auburn over TCU and Florida.
Fair in June took an official visit to each of his three finalists, the last being to Auburn June 18-20. It was then that he finally met wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and first-year coach Bryan Harsin.
Months of online conversations finally produced in-person meetings.
“Getting a feel for the coaches in person was pretty cool,” Fair said. “They are a very close staff. Their relationships and development, I really feel like they’re in for a change this year as far as their offense goes. They believe in it just as well as I believe in them.”
Fair will team with his cousin at Auburn, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Daniel Foster-Allen.
“(Foster-Allen) told me that he really likes it there and that the new staff is trying to turn things around,” Fair said. “I can see it. I really think what they are doing down there is good for the program.”
Fair is Auburn’s sixth commitment in the 2022 class and first wide receiver.
As a junior, Fair had 73 receptions for 1,303 yards (17.8 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. He also averaged 39 yards on three kickoff returns.
Rivals ranks Fair, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, the No. 83 wide receiver in the 2022 class and No. 86 overall recruit in Texas.