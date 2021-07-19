Texas WR announcing Tuesday

Jay Fair is ready to make a commitment. Fair, a speedy wide receiver from Rockwall-Heath (Texas), is set to announce his choice between Auburn, Florida and TCU. “I will be committing on Tuesday,” Fair said. “I’ll do in on Twitter (@_jayfair1_).”

Fair in June took an official visit to each of his three finalists. His first visit was to TCU June 4-6, followed by Florida June 11-13 and Auburn June 18-20. “They are all great schools,” Fair said. “They are all great programs. It was a really tough decision.” Fair plans to make his announcement around noon CT.