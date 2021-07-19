Texas WR announcing Tuesday
Jay Fair is ready to make a commitment.
Fair, a speedy wide receiver from Rockwall-Heath (Texas), is set to announce his choice between Auburn, Florida and TCU.
“I will be committing on Tuesday,” Fair said. “I’ll do in on Twitter (@_jayfair1_).”
Fair in June took an official visit to each of his three finalists. His first visit was to TCU June 4-6, followed by Florida June 11-13 and Auburn June 18-20.
“They are all great schools,” Fair said. “They are all great programs. It was a really tough decision.”
Fair plans to make his announcement around noon CT.
As a junior, Fair had 73 receptions for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also averaged 39 yards on three kickoff returns.
Rivals ranks Fair, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, the No. 83 wide receiver in the 2022 class and No. 86 overall recruit in Texas.