{{ timeAgo('2021-07-19 11:10:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas WR announcing Tuesday

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@JLeeAURivals

Jay Fair is ready to make a commitment.

Fair, a speedy wide receiver from Rockwall-Heath (Texas), is set to announce his choice between Auburn, Florida and TCU.

“I will be committing on Tuesday,” Fair said. “I’ll do in on Twitter (@_jayfair1_).”

Fair in June took an official visit to each of his three finalists. His first visit was to TCU June 4-6, followed by Florida June 11-13 and Auburn June 18-20.

“They are all great schools,” Fair said. “They are all great programs. It was a really tough decision.”

Fair plans to make his announcement around noon CT.

As a junior, Fair had 73 receptions for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also averaged 39 yards on three kickoff returns.

Rivals ranks Fair, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, the No. 83 wide receiver in the 2022 class and No. 86 overall recruit in Texas.

