AuburnSports - Texas wide receiver sets official visit to Auburn

The recruiting dead period is set to end on May 31, which would allow recruits to begin visiting campuses in June. Jay Fair certainly hopes so. He’s already planning on it. Fair, a wide receiver from Rockwall-Heath (Texas), has an official visit set to TCU for June 4-6, is in the process of setting up one to Florida the following weekend (June 11-13) and now has one scheduled to Auburn June 18-20.

Fair set the Auburn visit on Wednesday during a conversation with wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams. “Coach Williams was all fired up after we got it all situated,” Fair said. “He said they are really looking forward to seeing me down in Auburn. I haven’t been to Auburn, so I’m really looking forward to it, too.” Fair is a top target for Auburn. Williams communicates almost daily with Fair, and the aide receivers coach isn’t the only one from Auburn. “I’ve talked to their whole staff,” Fair said. “I’ve talked to Coach (Mike) Bobo and Coach Bryan) Harsin, the whole staff pretty much.” Fair has liked what he has heard. “Their staff has been pretty straightforward with me throughout the whole process,” Fair said. “Coach Williams has done a great job of building a relationship with me and my family. That shows me that it’s not just about football.”