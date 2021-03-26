AuburnSports - Texas wide receiver sets official visit to Auburn

Texas wide receiver sets official visit to Auburn
The recruiting dead period is set to end on May 31, which would allow recruits to begin visiting campuses in June.
Jay Fair certainly hopes so. He’s already planning on it.
Fair, a wide receiver from Rockwall-Heath (Texas), has an official visit set to TCU for June 4-6, is in the process of setting up one to Florida the following weekend (June 11-13) and now has one scheduled to Auburn June 18-20.
Fair set the Auburn visit on Wednesday during a conversation with wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams.
“Coach Williams was all fired up after we got it all situated,” Fair said. “He said they are really looking forward to seeing me down in Auburn. I haven’t been to Auburn, so I’m really looking forward to it, too.”
Fair is a top target for Auburn. Williams communicates almost daily with Fair, and the aide receivers coach isn’t the only one from Auburn.
“I’ve talked to their whole staff,” Fair said. “I’ve talked to Coach (Mike) Bobo and Coach Bryan) Harsin, the whole staff pretty much.”
Fair has liked what he has heard.
“Their staff has been pretty straightforward with me throughout the whole process,” Fair said. “Coach Williams has done a great job of building a relationship with me and my family. That shows me that it’s not just about football.”
Fair hasn’t visited Auburn, but he does have a source on campus. His cousin is defensive lineman Daniel Foster-Allen.
“He’s told me that he really likes it there and that the new staff is trying to turn things around,” Fair said. “I can see it. I really think what they are doing down there is good for the program.”
Fair doesn’t list any favorites in his recruitment, but said Auburn, TCU and Florida will be contenders throughout his recruitment.
“I’m looking at those three schools hard, most definitely,” Fair said. “I’ll probably have a top 3 or top 5 in the next few months, take my visits and then make my decision.”
As a junior, Fair, who is 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, had 73 receptions for 1,303 yards (17.8 avg.) and 12 touchdowns.
Excited to announce my official visit with @AuburnMade #WarEagle 🦅!! pic.twitter.com/t49Z4p0hCG— (𝓙𝓪𝔂 𝓯𝓪𝓲𝓻) (@_jayfair1_) March 25, 2021