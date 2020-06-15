AuburnSports - Texas TE Landen King commits to Auburn

THE SITUATION

Within a month of pressing reset on his recruitment, Landen King has found a new home. The highly sought-after three-star tight end from Humble (Texas) Atascocita committed to Auburn on Monday, edging out a big push from both Texas A&M and Georgia for the nation's No. 19-ranked tight end. King, who committed to Texas in April, backed off that verbal pledge about a month later. Throughout his recruitment, King had his eyes on a slew of SEC teams, including Auburn and first-year offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who recruits the Lone Star State for the Tigers. King becomes the third Texan to commit to Auburn in recent weeks. The trend began with Rivals250 dual-threat Dematrius Davis Jr. flipping his commitment from Virginia Tech to the Tigers. His Galena Park (Texas) North Shore teammate and four-star guard Jaeden Roberts followed suit. King is the third Houston-area prospect that's now heading to The Plains in this 2021 haul. King vaults the Tigers' 2021 recruiting class to up to 10 total commitments and three from the Lone Star State. Entering the day, Gus Malzahn's team was sitting 25th nationally in the Rivals team rankings but is sure to ascend with the addition of this pass-catching tight end.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I believe it was about two weeks ago (when he realized it was Auburn). Ever since I decommitted (from Texas), I was doing nonstop research on the schools I was looking at, and with everything in play and the opportunity at hand, Auburn was the choice." "It was a pretty tough one (decision), but one of the main reasons is that Coach Morris' offense uses the tight end a lot more than Texas. They already had a plan set out for me as if I was already committed." "Coach (Gus) Malzahn, Coach Morris, and Coach (Larry) Porter. They all were straightforward and down to Earth. But me and Coach Porter created a special relationship." "It's about the opportunity. The opportunity of getting my feet wet as a freshman and being developed in the places where I need help at."

RIVALS REACTION