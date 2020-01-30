THE SITUATION

One of the nation's top tight ends is off the board less than a week away from National Signing Day. Following an official visit to The Plains last weekend, three-star McKinney North (Texas) three-star tight end Brandon Frazier put a pin in his recruitment by committing to Auburn. Alabama, Arkansas and Texas Tech finished behind the Tigers in the race for the Dallas-area prospect that finished as the No. 22 tight end in America and the No. 54-ranked prospect in the Lone Star State for 2020. Frazier visited Auburn last weekend, where he re-connected with former Arkansas coach Chad Morris, who is now the play-caller for Auburn. Morris was the head coach of the Razorbacks when Frazier committed to the Hogs earlier in the recruiting cycle but backed off that pledge in the midst of the coaching change. Auburn has hit the state of Texas hard in this 2020 recruiting cycle. Coach Gus Malzahn and co. signed Rivals250 safety Chris Thompson Jr. out of Duncanville and JUCO cornerback Marco Domio, who is originally from Atascocita High School in the Houston area. Frazier will sign his national letter of intent during the February 5 signing date as the 25th piece in Auburn's 2020 signing class.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"Well, it was a pretty difficult decision just choosing from three really great programs, but after my visit and just getting to know the coaches and players, it just stood out that I could come in and interact with the players and just know that I could contribute in and off the field and have success." "Auburn, I think has more pros than cons. First off, I was interested in Auburn before Coach (Chad) Morris was on the staff, but once he got announced as the offensive coordinator I could really see myself going there and continuing our relationship that we started Arkansas." "I really enjoyed my visit, hanging out with some of the players like Bo (Nix) and Luke (Deal) and just getting to know one another. It was good to talk with Coach Malzahn and sit down and talk about the need for the position of the tight end that Coach Morris uses for his offense. It was actually a pretty close battle between the schools, but my family and I felt at home on our visit and we are excited about the future." "I know how Coach Morris utilizes the tight end and how he wants to run multiple tight end sets, and he made it very clear that there is an opportunity to play next year and I trust him and what he does. The relationship we have and that he has with my whole family is just unbreakable."

RIVALS REACTION