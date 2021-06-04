Texas SG has Auburn 'at the top' after official visit

Crosby (Texas) shooting guard PJ Haggerty is looking for a college that feels like home, and found one option in Auburn.

Haggerty, a three-star recruit in the 2022 class, was in Auburn Thursday and Friday on an official visit and left with the Tigers at the top of his list.

“I liked it, how it’s a family thing,” Haggerty said. “I like the whole community. It’s real nice. They are at the top of the list. I really like it there.”