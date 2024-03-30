"The scrimmage going on, just see how it is," Lacey said on what led to the trip. "It looked good, the quarterbacks played pretty well, the receivers looked really good, defense, everything looks pretty good right now."

The Tigers hosted him on a visit Saturday, as the Saraland quarterback decided to fill his calendar with a trip to the Plains. Knowing that the Tigers were scrimmaging, he hit the road.

There are still a few programs reaching out to KJ Lacey .

What have the Tigers been telling the Texas commit?

"Just saying that it’s fair game," Lacey said. "The ‘25 (QB) and whoever else is in the room by the time I get there. Basically coming in and having a chance at winning the starting job whenever."

Lacey, 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, has been committed to Texas since June of last year and hasn't wavered in his commitment. That remains true as of Saturday, despite efforts by Auburn, Oregon and Ole Miss to change his mind.

However, there's a respect from Auburn with whatever Lacey decides to do.

"They just told me they’re waiting and whenever I decide to shut everything down and however it goes, wherever I go, they’ll respect my decision," Lacey said.

As far as shutting everything down, Lacey is still open to other visits, but only has one official visit set up. That's with Texas for June 21-23 and he hasn't given much thought to any others.

"Really I’m just figuring out how it goes during the offseason," Lacey said. "I know during the season I’m not gonna be worried about being committed anywhere, just locked in during the season. Doing what I do with my team and then from there, figuring everything out."