"It was crazy, I loved the atmosphere," Lacey said. "I loved how the coaches treated me walking in, introducing me, greeting me and everything, I loved it."

Saraland, Ala., standout quarterback and current Texas commit KJ Lacey was one of them, as the Tigers did battle with No. 1 Georgia. He'd been to an Auburn game before, but this one was in a league of its own.

Some big names were at the Auburn game Saturday.

Lacey's last game day visit was in 2022 when Auburn lost by two touchdowns to Arkansas.

"It wasn’t really the best, the atmosphere wasn’t all that," Lacey said about his previous visit. "Now that Coach Freeze has taken over, he’s gonna turn it around."

Head coach Hugh Freeze and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery have been the primary recruiters in the pursuit of Lacey, who's rated as the No. 14 player in the 2025 class.

Seeing the Tigers compete against Georgia and take the Bulldogs down to the wire certainly grabbed his attention.

"Playing against Georgia, the No. 1 team in the nation, that’s a big statement having a seven point game," Lacey said. "They could have easily won if they could have made a couple more plays."