AuburnSports - Tennison getting work at safety

“He brings a lot of energy. He plays fast,” said Monday. “One thing about him is that he might get it wrong but he’s going to play 110 percent every play and that’s the only thing I care about.”

Ladarius Tennison, who started the final two games of last season at nickel, is getting a lot of work at safety during the first week of spring practice.

AUBURN | It’s still early but the player that ends up starting opposite Smoke Monday at safety may be one you’ve already penciled in at another position.

In his two starts stepping in for the injured Christian Tutt last fall, Tennison had six tackles against Mississippi State and four against Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl.

Tutt declared for the draft and participated in Auburn’s Pro Day Thursday.

“Man, he's a hard worker,” Tutt said. “That’s one guy -- he's just, he does everything coach asks him to do, full speed, 100%. He came in when I got hurt, came in and did a great job. That's a lot to ask from a true freshman coming in and playing that slot corner. So he came in and did a great job. He's got a great skill set. Smoke -- he's got great leaders around him to lead him. So he's going to be good.”

With Tennison getting work at safety, it’s allowed two other players more opportunities at nickel including Nehemiah Pritchett, who started 10 games at cornerback last fall.

“We got Nehemiah Pritchett playing a little nickel, got Devin Guice playing a little nickel,” said Monday. “Man, both of them is looking pretty good. Everything is just pretty simple right now, so I feel like a lot of guys are trying to pick up on defense and run with it. I feel like a lot of guys are just trying to focus on getting the new defense down so they can master the technique it takes to play their position. I feel like they’ve been doing a great job.”

Monday emphasized that new defensive coordinator Derek Mason is already cross-training AU’s defensive backs at different positions.

“If you’re in the secondary you’re not going to play just one position,” Monday said. “Everybody in the secondary can play any position. We’re looking forward to everybody just playing a different role. You might have a different role every game, you just don’t know.”

Auburn will hold an open practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Gate 12 will open to the public at 11 a.m.