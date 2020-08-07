AuburnSports - Tennessee, South Carolina added to Auburn schedule

The SEC announced each team's two additions to their respective 10-game, conference-only schedules, and the Tigers are picking up South Carolina and Tennessee for the 2020 season.

Auburn still doesn't know the order and dates of its upcoming football schedule, but it does know all the opponents.

Auburn's full schedule is comprised of home games against Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Arkansas and LSU, with road contests against South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

The Tigers and Gamecocks haven't met since the 2014 season, when a Nick Marshall-led Auburn offense outgunned Steve Spurrier's bunch, 42-35 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

South Carolina is now coached by Will Muschamp, who was Auburn's defense coordinator in 2015.

Auburn dominates the all-time series, 10-1-1 against the Gamecocks, who last won in 1933.

Tiger fans' recent memories of Tennessee are sour, as the Vols upset Auburn, 30-24 in 2018. Auburn won the previous meeting, 55-23 in 2013.

After an unsightly, 1-4 start to last season that included home losses to Georgia State and BYU, and a 31-point loss to rival Florida, the Vols won seven of their last eight games and captured a thrilling Gator Bowl victory over Indiana. They're considered the third or fourth-best SEC East team for 2020, expected to field a strong defense and athletic offense in Jeremy Pruitt's third season as head coach.

South Carolina went 4-8 in a season salvaged only by an upset win on the road against highly ranked Georgia.