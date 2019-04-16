“It went very well,” Walker said. “It is a great environment. I love how they are really about family. They take family and academics very seriously and they have a great coaching staff. I want to go back and take an official visit there to see more of everything.”

Walker, from Smyrna, Tenn., took an overnight visit to Auburn for the spring game and will return at least once more before making a decision.

AUBURN | One visit to Auburn won’t be enough for defensive tackle Dallas Walker .

Walker arrived in Auburn Saturday morning and stayed until Sunday. He spent time during the visit meeting one-on-one with defensive line coach Rodney Garner, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and coach Gus Malzahn.



“They showed a lot of great hospitality,” Walker said. “Coach Garner is a cool dude and he obviously knows what he’s talking about. He’s done a lot of good things. He’s put about 40 guys in the NFL and has at least three more going next year.”

That’s important to Walker.

“They breed d-linemen,” Walker said. “That’s one of the reasons Auburn definitely is high on my list. I really think it would be a good place for me to go.”

Walker could return to Auburn for an official visit in the summer.

“I’m not in a hurry to make a commitment,” he said. “But I want to have a clue on where I’m going right before the school year and maybe go ahead and commit.”

Walker said Auburn, LSU, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Arkansas are showing the most interest. He also has offers from Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Louisville, Memphis, Cincinnati and Purdue, among others.