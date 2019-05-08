The past few days have been eventful for Dallas Walker.

The defensive tackle from Smyrna (Tenn.) added five new offers in a span of three days.

“It feels good that so many people have interest and more people are starting to notice what I bring to the table,” Walker said. “I don’t want to get a big head about it because I still have a lot of work to do and things to prove. I can always get better. But it does feel good.”

Walker’s latest offers are from Auburn, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas A&M. Auburn was the first of the five to offer.

“Coach (Rodney) Garner came by last Wednesday and then Auburn offered on Friday,” Walker said. “I talked to Coach (Gus) Malzahn over the phone when they offered me. He told me that he liked what he saw on tape, that I was doing really good things. He said when I met with him on my visit (April 13) that he liked how I carried myself. He thinks I could be a big part of their defense.”