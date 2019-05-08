Tennessee DT high on Auburn, official visit in the works
The past few days have been eventful for Dallas Walker.
The defensive tackle from Smyrna (Tenn.) added five new offers in a span of three days.
“It feels good that so many people have interest and more people are starting to notice what I bring to the table,” Walker said. “I don’t want to get a big head about it because I still have a lot of work to do and things to prove. I can always get better. But it does feel good.”
Walker’s latest offers are from Auburn, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas A&M. Auburn was the first of the five to offer.
“Coach (Rodney) Garner came by last Wednesday and then Auburn offered on Friday,” Walker said. “I talked to Coach (Gus) Malzahn over the phone when they offered me. He told me that he liked what he saw on tape, that I was doing really good things. He said when I met with him on my visit (April 13) that he liked how I carried myself. He thinks I could be a big part of their defense.”
The offer from Auburn is one Walker had been waiting on and wanting to receive.
“It felt good. It definitely meant something,” Walker said. “It’s a big offer for me. I like their campus. I enjoy their coaching staff.”
Walker visited Auburn for its spring game and already plans to return at least two more times before making a decision.
“I’ll be there June 1 for Big Cat,” Walker said. “And I’ll definitely be taking an official visit to Auburn. I just have to get it scheduled.”
Walker plans to take his official visits in the summer and hopes to make his commitment before the start of his senior season. In addition to the five new offers, Walker also has offers from Kentucky, Purdue, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Penn State and Virginia Tech, among others.
“Auburn is definitely one of my top schools,” Walker said. “I don’t have a list of schools, but Auburn, I’ll definitely stay in contact with them and Kentucky. I’ve also been talking to Purdue a lot. Texas A&M, I’ll probably take an official visit there, too.”
Rivals ranks Walker, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 295 pounds, the No. 37 defensive tackle in the 2020 class and No. 24 overall recruit in Tennessee.