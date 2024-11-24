Tennessee DL commit covers official visit

"The family, how close everybody is," Smith said on what stuck out about Auburn. "Not even just the coaches but the town, people were just coming up to me, it was different. I’d never had that before, it was different. Definitely very family oriented...It was definitely amazing. I can say it was one of the best college visits I’ve had."

The Tennessee defensive line commit made his way to the Plains for his official visit the weekend of the Texas A&M game, his first trip to Auburn.

Darrion Smith finally got out to Auburn over the weekend.

Smith was in attendance for Auburn's final home game of the 2024 season, where the Tigers took down Texas A&M 43-41 in four overtimes.

"I don’t even know what type of words to put it in, it was a thriller," Smith said of the game. "It was definitely the craziest game I’ve been to so far."

The 6-foot-3 defensive lineman was in the stands with several of his teammates from St. Frances — three of which are Auburn commits. Cornerback Blake Woodby, linebacker Bryce Deas and 2026 safety Wayne Henry had all been preaching to Smith that he needed to visit, and he finally made it happen.

"All season, they couldn't wait for me to get down. We’ve been talking about it the whole time, they love it down here," Smith said. "They’ve been telling me about it the whole time, I’m just glad I got to get down."

Playing with his teammates at the next level is something he's taking into consideration.

"It definitely would be crazy to play with my teammates," Smith said. "Especially to come down to college and do it on a national level. I think about all of that, everything’s going into my decision."

While on his visit, Smith spent time talking with defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams and liked what he saw out of the defensive line Saturday night.

"They’re nice," Smith said of the defensive line. "I love Coach (Vontrell) Williams, what he’s got going on. There’s definitely a bright future ahead of them...He’s different, he’s one of the youngest coaches in the SEC. I just feel like he’s gonna be one of the greats, I do. I definitely feel that."

His conversations with Hugh Freeze went good as well.

"He’s a guru, especially on the offensive side, offensive coach, he dialed it up," Smith said. "Great head coach all around, definitely respectable."

Following the visit, where does Auburn stand?

"It told me where to put them," Smith said. "I’m gonna go home, talk with the fam, discuss it and on signing day Dec. 4, make a decision."