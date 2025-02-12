Tennessee commit: King-Williams has 'great resume'

"It's been really crazy," Bacon said. "I think I've got 15 offers in this last month. So, I mean, we've been very busy. That's getting called out of class, seeing a new coach in there every week."

The four-star defensive lineman committed to Tennessee, who made his Rivals250 debut in the latest rankings, is starting to see his recruitment ramp up.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — It's been a busy start to the new year for Tyson Bacon .

Some of the coaches that went to visit Bacon were from Auburn. Head coach Hugh Freeze and defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams made the trip to the Birmingham area last month to visit the Tennessee commit.

"It was great," Bacon said. "Coach Freeze is a funny guy. He's a very funny guy. I mean, he makes you feel very comfortable. Coach Vontrell, he has a great resume also. I mean, I train with Jayson Jones. You know, he's produced Freshman All-Americans. He's produced all-SECs. He's done a great job."

Seeing the number of coaches walk through the door at his school to see him is something Bacon's not taking for granted. He knows it's the result of the work he's been putting in to better himself.

"Honestly, I feel like that was something that I finally earned," Bacon said. "You know, with Coach L, you see all the guys come through. You see NFL guys, and you see top guys like Jalen Mbakwe, Ryan Williams, Naeem Offord, they're all in there. So, it kind of makes you humble because everybody's already been there."

Bacon has been committed to Tennessee since October of last year, but is still taking a look at the programs showing interest in him. He's got six official visits currently scheduled, and while Auburn isn't one of them, he does plan to visit this spring.

Official visits could extend into the fall for the four-star and Auburn is "most definitely" in the mix to get one.

"I'm giving every school a fair chance," Bacon said. "I'm going to enjoy the recruitment process."