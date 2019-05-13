“I think so. Yeah, I do. In fact, I think he could be one of them,” said Grimes, AU’s offensive line coach. “You know what I mean by one of them? He can be one of them, with improvement this year, and I see him really, really having a big year this year if he can stay healthy. I think he can be one of them, one of those guys on the first day.”

J.B. Grimes is convinced Auburn could have a third first rounder next year in offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho.

SCOTTSBORO | ESPN draft expert Todd McShay already has defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Nick Coe pegged as first round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wanogho only has three years of playing experience on the offensive line and only a couple more of playing football after he emigrated from Nigeria in 2014.

At 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds, Wanogho has the frame and athleticism that NFL teams look for in a left tackle. And Grimes insists Wanogho has the drive to reach his potential.

“He’s really into it. He wants to be a good player,” Grimes said. “I think he’s got a chance to be a first-round draft pick.”

Pro Football Focus graded Wanogho as the SEC best pass blocker. The fifth-year senior came into spring drills wanting to improve his run blocking.

“Yeah, especially in the spring game, I saw him get better,” said Grimes of Wanogho’s run blocking. “He’s gotten better with his hands. There’s been some fundamental things there that we just had to fix and it took a while with his hands and his pad level.”

Grimes also believes at least one more of his five senior starters on the offensive line could hear their name called in next year’s draft starting with right tackle Jack Driscoll, who transferred from UMass before last season. Guards Marquel Harrell and Mike Horton should also get looks.

“I think Jack Driscoll will have a great opportunity, No. 1, because he’ll be a guy that can go into that league and be smart enough to play all five positions,” Grimes said. “I don’t know whether he can snap or not, but I bet you he can learn and he’s just an extremely smart guy and he’s a really, really good technician. I can see him being a guy.

“Then you look at both our guards. Both our guards are going to get looks because they’re big guys, and they play a lot of football in the SEC. Any time you play a lot of football in the SEC along the offensive line, you’re gonna get a look by the NFL.”